Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, gains 429 points

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
After falling for four consecutive sessions, equity indices on Wednesday ended in green with benchmark BSE sensex rising over 400 points led by gains in financial, telecom stocks.
