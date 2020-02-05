Global  

Neymar blasts PSG for recent lack of game time after Borussia Dortmund defeat

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Neymar blasts PSG for recent lack of game time after Borussia Dortmund defeatNeymar started his second Champions League game of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, but he says his lack of game time isn’t down to him
