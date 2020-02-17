Global  

Unhappy Neymar points finger at PSG after Dortmund defeat

Team Talk Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Neymar says Paris St Germain were "scared" off playing him and instead he gad to "suffer" after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

News video: PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre

PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre 01:30

 Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says Paris St Germain's talented players mean they are still a threat even without Neymar.

