Race Hub crew reacts to latest update on status of Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Per Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski and Ricky Craven react to what happened at the end of the Daytona 500.
