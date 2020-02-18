Global  

Race Hub crew reacts to latest update on status of Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Race Hub crew reacts to latest update on status of Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreckPer Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski and Ricky Craven react to what happened at the end of the Daytona 500.
News video: After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking" 00:38

 NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway. According to AutoSport.com, the race was delayed from its original Sunday slot...

Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash

Denny Hamlin talks about the crash that happened at the Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the..

Race Hub crew provides update on status of driver Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck | NASCAR on FOX

Race Hub crew provides update on status of driver Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck | NASCAR on FOXPer Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski and Ricky Craven react to what happened at the end of the...
The latest information on scary crash involving Ryan Newman at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman's wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 left him in "serious" condition, but his injuries were announced as not life threatening.
