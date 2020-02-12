Global  

Virologist: Tokyo Olympics probably couldn't be held now

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A Japanese virologist says if the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow the games probably couldn't be held because of the fast-spreading virus from Wuhan, China
News video: This Is How the 1964 Tokyo Olympics Changed the Way Japan Uses the Toilet

This Is How the 1964 Tokyo Olympics Changed the Way Japan Uses the Toilet 01:14

 Japan is now one of the world’s leading pioneers in bathroom tech. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo Still a Go, WHO Says [Video]2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo Still a Go, WHO Says

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the World Health Organization says there is no reason to cancel the Olympics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser [Video]Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser

Cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not on the agenda, says games president Yoshiro Mori.

Coronavirus: There's no Plan B, say Tokyo Olympics organisers and IOC

*Tokyo:* Tokyo Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee said on Friday there is no "Plan B" for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC Sport

Mohamed Salah could miss Liverpool’s opening Premier League game next season to represent Egypt at Tokyo Olympics

Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for their opening Premier League match next season. That’s because Egypt Under-23s boss Shawky Gharib has claimed...
talkSPORT

