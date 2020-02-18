Global  

Stubborn Atletico beat Reds, as Haaland shines again

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Champions League returned on Tuesday night, with the first-legs of the last-16 taking place. Here are some of the major talking points from two intriguing ties: Atletico return to type to frustrate Liverpool Much has been said and written about Atletico Madrid’s struggles this season. However, Los Rojiblancos produced the sort of performance that […]

The post Stubborn Atletico beat Reds, as Haaland shines again appeared first on Soccer News.
