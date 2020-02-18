Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury's answer to 2018 Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of Deontay Wilder clash

Tyson Fury's answer to 2018 Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of Deontay Wilder clash

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury's answer to 2018 Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of Deontay Wilder clashTyson Fury admitted back in 2018 that Mike Tyson would have KO'd him in round one had they ever fought each other
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch 02:00

 EDITORS NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY VIDEO SHOWS BOXERS TYSON FURY AND DEONTAY WILDER ARRIVING IN LAS VEGAS AHEAD OF THEIR HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES. (FEBRUARY 18,

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury [Video]50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Imagination Park to sponsor boxing cutman "Stitch" Duran in heavyweight championship fight

Imagination Park Technologies Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) has signed on as a sponsor of legendary boxing and UFC cutman Jacob "Stitch" Duran, who will be...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Fury believes clash with Wilder is ‘biggest fight of last 50 years’

Tyson Fury proclaimed Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder “the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division” as...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

wcfcourier

The Courier LAS VEGAS (AP) — The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury… https://t.co/oEifMR8rsb 1 day ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports Many questions surround a rematch that is arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis destroyed… https://t.co/jwqlNSt4dr 1 day ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily LAS VEGAS — The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as th… https://t.co/kaFMiAICa4 2 days ago

NVR_Sports

Napa Register Sports The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as they meet in a… https://t.co/d8qe3W8i6H 2 days ago

NapaRegister

Napa Valley Register The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as they meet in a… https://t.co/2y4fPW3dgv 2 days ago

spinph

SPIN.ph Wilder, Fury to answer questions in big heavyweight rematch | https://t.co/Jl4shxZtQq via @SpinPh 2 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Tyson Fury's funny 2018 answer to Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of #WilderFury2 https://t.co/6EWjDxhnP6 https://t.co/yykAtTVMIz 4 days ago

boxnewsuk

Boxing News 🥊 Tyson Fury's answer to 2018 Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of Deontay Wilder clash https://t.co/RIKMHtRCnR 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.