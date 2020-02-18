The Courier LAS VEGAS (AP) — The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury… https://t.co/oEifMR8rsb 1 day ago Tribune-ReviewSports Many questions surround a rematch that is arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis destroyed… https://t.co/jwqlNSt4dr 1 day ago The Decatur Daily LAS VEGAS — The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as th… https://t.co/kaFMiAICa4 2 days ago Napa Register Sports The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as they meet in a… https://t.co/d8qe3W8i6H 2 days ago Napa Valley Register The best fights come with questions, and there are many surrounding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury as they meet in a… https://t.co/2y4fPW3dgv 2 days ago SPIN.ph Wilder, Fury to answer questions in big heavyweight rematch | https://t.co/Jl4shxZtQq via @SpinPh 2 days ago Daily Star Sport Tyson Fury's funny 2018 answer to Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of #WilderFury2 https://t.co/6EWjDxhnP6 https://t.co/yykAtTVMIz 4 days ago Boxing News 🥊 Tyson Fury's answer to 2018 Mike Tyson question resurfaces ahead of Deontay Wilder clash https://t.co/RIKMHtRCnR 4 days ago