Inside the Miracle on Ice: How Team USA defied the numbers 40 years ago

ESPN Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Team USA was outpossessed, outshot and overmatched. So how did Herb Brooks' team pull off the miracle 40 years ago? We go inside the numbers and strategy of the upset.
News video: Remembering The Miracle On Ice 40 Years Later

Remembering The Miracle On Ice 40 Years Later 04:32

 Dave Christian, a member of that iconic Olympic team, spoke with Ali Lucia and Jason DeRusha about taking the ice against the Soviet Union (4:32). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 19, 2020

Opinion: Miracle On Ice was unforgettable night 40 years ago that ended with phone call to Mike Eruzione's home

The USA hockey team stunned the world by beating the Soviet Union 40 years ago at the Lake Placid Olympics before going on to win the gold medal.
USATODAY.com

