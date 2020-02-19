|
Inside the Miracle on Ice: How Team USA defied the numbers 40 years ago
|
|
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Team USA was outpossessed, outshot and overmatched. So how did Herb Brooks' team pull off the miracle 40 years ago? We go inside the numbers and strategy of the upset.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
'Miracle On Ice' Players Honored In Vegas
The Vegas Golden Knights honored several members of the Gold Medal-winning USA men's hockey team on the 40th anniversary of their historic victory, reports Norman Seawright III (0:27). High School..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:27Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this