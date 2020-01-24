Hutton announces retirement

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has announced his retirement from football.



Recent related videos from verified sources Minnesota's All-Time Winning HS Football Coach Ron Stolski Announces His Retirement With 58 seasons and 389 wins, Ron Stolski announces his retirement as Brainerd High School's football coach, Mike Max reports (4:19). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 24, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:19Published on January 25, 2020 Eli Manning Announces Retirement After 16 years as quarterback for the New York Giants, Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL Friday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 16:27Published on January 24, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this