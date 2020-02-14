Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester City chief executive hits out at Uefa over Champions League ban

Manchester City chief executive hits out at Uefa over Champions League ban

Independent Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Uefa handed out a two-year Champions League ban and €30m fine last Friday to the Premier League champions
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: City chief: The allegations are false

City chief: The allegations are false 06:51

 Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano insists 'allegations are simply not true' after UEFA found them in 'serious' breach of the Financial Fair Play rules.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: City message 'loud and clear' [Video]Analysis: City message 'loud and clear'

Kaveh Solhekol analyses the interview Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has given to the club's in-house media in the wake of City's European ban

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:53Published

Champions League Match Preview: Tottenham v RB Leipzig [Video]Champions League Match Preview: Tottenham v RB Leipzig

A look at the stats behind Spurs' Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UEFA allegations against Man City ‘simply not true’, says chief exec Soriano

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has denied claims that the Premier League champions broke the rules over Financial Fair Play regulations.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Star

Why have Manchester City been banned from the Champions League and what comes next?

Uefa say that the reigning Premier League champions overstated sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.