Leicester approach Liverpool’s Adam Lallana about potential free transfer as Brendan Rodgers plots reunion

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Leicester have approached Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana about the possibility of a free transfer this summer. Lallana is out of contract at the end of the season and there is currently no sign of a new deal for the 31-year-old. A number of Premier League clubs have already registered their interest and talkSPORT understands the […]
'Fantastic Lallana weighing up options'

Adam Lallana is a 'fantastic' player and will be weighing up his options as his Liverpool contract runs out in the summer, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Liverpool opened up a 22-point gap over rivals Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side lost to Tottenham in the capital.

Leicester make Lallana approach

Leicester City have approached the representatives of Adam Lallana of Liverpool to try and discuss a free transfer in the summer, according to Sky Sports....
Brendan Rodgers plots Leicester move for Arsenal star Kieran Tierney as Chelsea eye Ben Chilwell

Brendan Rodgers plots Leicester move for Arsenal star Kieran Tierney as Chelsea eye Ben ChilwellChelsea are known to be keen on Leicester City star Ben Chilwell, and if reports are to be believed, Brendan Rodgers is planning a move for Arsenal left-back...
