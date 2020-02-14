Global  

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, live score and goal updates

Football.london Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, live score and goal updatesLive coverage of the Champions League clash between Tottenham and RB Leipzig, including details of kick-off time, build-up, team news, stream details, live score and goal updates
News video: Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs 01:13

 Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looks ahead to Spurs' last-16 Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Winks reflects on the injury sustained by teammate Son Heung-min during Saturday's victory against Aston Villa, which will sideline the South Korean international for 'several weeks'.

