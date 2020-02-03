Global  

Chris Broussard: Drew Brees can still make Saints Super Bowl contenders

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Chris Broussard: Drew Brees can still make Saints Super Bowl contendersChris Broussard sits down with Doug Gottlieb to talk the New Orleans Saints after quarterback Drew Brees announced he will be returning to play next season. Chris tells Doug why he thinks Brees is still a strong quarterback and based on his performance last season, still has the ability to make his team Super Bowl contenders.
