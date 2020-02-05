Global  

Ram temple trust names office bearers after meet

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and Champat Rai general secretary of the Ram Temple trust at its first meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, held at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, also elected PM Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra as head of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
