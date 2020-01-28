Global  

Inter Milan interested in Vertonghen

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport, Jan Vertonghen is one of Inter Milan’s top priorities in the transfer market this summer alongside Dries Mertens. While Mertens changing clubs seems like an inevitability at this stage, Vertonghen has always seemed to hang on to his place in the starting XI with Tottenham Hotspur […]

The post Inter Milan interested in Vertonghen appeared first on Soccer News.
