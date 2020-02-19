‘Anthony Joshua NOT an elite fighter, Kubrat Pulev will destroy him’ – Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum dismisses unification fight
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum insists Anthony Joshua is not an elite fighter and expects Kubrat Pulev to demolish the Brit in June. Pulev, the 38-year-old Bulgarian fighter, is lying in wait as the IBF’s mandatory challenger for Joshua, who won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles with a convincing points victory over Andy Ruiz […]