Panthers acquire Mason Marchment from Maple Leafs, send Denis Malgin to Toronto

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Panthers acquire Mason Marchment from Maple Leafs, send Denis Malgin to TorontoThe Florida Panthers announced Wednesday they have acquired 24-year-old forward Mason Marchment from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
