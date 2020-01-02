Former Warrior Rowan Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter dies after fire that killed couple's three kids

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Warning: Graphic content The mother of three young children killed in a deliberately-lit, horrific car fire in Brisbane has also died of her injuries.Hannah Baxter - who was reportedly doused in petrol by her New Zealand husband... Warning: Graphic content The mother of three young children killed in a deliberately-lit, horrific car fire in Brisbane has also died of her injuries.Hannah Baxter - who was reportedly doused in petrol by her New Zealand husband... 👓 View full article

