Former Warrior Rowan Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter dies after fire that killed couple's three kids

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Former Warrior Rowan Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter dies after fire that killed couple's three kidsWarning: Graphic content The mother of three young children killed in a deliberately-lit, horrific car fire in Brisbane has also died of her injuries.Hannah Baxter - who was reportedly doused in petrol by her New Zealand husband...
Recent related news from verified sources

'Goodnight my babies': Former Warriors player Rowan Baxter's Facebook posts leading up to car fire horror

'Goodnight my babies': Former Warriors player Rowan Baxter's Facebook posts leading up to car fire horrorThe father at the centre of the car fire in Brisbane that left three children dead posted loving tributes to his kids in the weeks before the horrific...
New Zealand Herald

Ex-rugby player, wife and three children die in 'horrific' vehicle fire

Ex-rugby league player Rowan Baxter, his wife and their three young children have died after he allegedly set alight their car in Brisbane, Australia.
CTV News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWales Online

AxleRyde

𝕭ⓡḛᵛẽ𝕥 𝕾𝓅𝙴ⓒì𝖋íç RT @radionz: Australian media is reporting a former Warriors player and his three children have died in a car fire on a Brisbane street thi… 10 hours ago

radionz

RNZ Australian media is reporting a former Warriors player and his three children have died in a car fire on a Brisbane… https://t.co/4ceKNNUvtc 12 hours ago

michaelcollins

michaelcollins Former NZ Warrior Rowan Baxter and children killed in car fire https://t.co/6fVP6Q92jP 12 hours ago

kirahnerys

sage RT @rnz_news: Former NZ Warrior Rowan Baxter and children killed in car fire - reports https://t.co/VWn8OZCuC9 13 hours ago

rnz_news

RNZ News Former NZ Warrior Rowan Baxter and children killed in car fire - reports https://t.co/VWn8OZCuC9 13 hours ago

