Devin Booker looks to carry All-Star game lessons into rest of season with Phoenix Suns

azcentral.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Devin Booker hopes to build off his first NBA all-star appearance as the Phoenix Suns resume play Friday at defending NBA champion Toronto.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Booker scores 27, Suns top Warriors 112-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 and the Phoenix Suns held on for a 112-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sportsazcentral.com

Suns' Devin Booker 'will cross that bridge' if he gets all-star call after Damian Lillard injury

Devin Booker talked about possiblity of being an all-star replacement for Damian Lillard, who suggested Booker should be considered as he's out with an...
azcentral.com

