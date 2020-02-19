Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson out 6 months after knee surgery

The Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that winger Andreas Johnsson is expected to miss six months after having surgery on his right knee. Toronto also made a trade with Florida, picking up forward Denis Malgin for forward Mason Marchment.

