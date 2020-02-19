Global  

Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson out 6 months after knee surgery

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that winger Andreas Johnsson is expected to miss six months after having surgery on his right knee. Toronto also made a trade with Florida, picking up forward Denis Malgin for forward Mason Marchment.
