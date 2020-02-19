Airbus probe digs deeper into $2.2 bn jet sale

Global  

Indian officials have intensified a probe into whether a $2.2 billion Airbus SE jetliner sale to a state-owned airline involved bribes, as per sources. The ED is inspecting a payment of Rs 142 crore linked to the 2006 purchase of 43 jets by Indian Airlines, as well as a commitment to provide aircraft-overhaul facilities that were never built, as per sources.
