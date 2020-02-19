Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > “Welcome to Anfield” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp With a Message for Atletico Madrid (Video)

“Welcome to Anfield” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp With a Message for Atletico Madrid (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Rojiblancos scored in the fourth minute through Saul Niguez and managed to beat off all attacks towards their goal with a highly disciplined, extremely defensive display. However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp […]

The post “Welcome to Anfield” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp With a Message for Atletico Madrid (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico 00:28

 Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four minutes at the raucous Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and after that Atletico retreated into an effective...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Simeone: I'll never forget 'fearless' win [Video]Simeone: I'll never forget 'fearless' win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he will never forget his side's 'fearless' win over Champions League holders Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published

Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' [Video]Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere'

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, was quizzed about the Anfield atmosphere as his side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends 'Welcome to Anfield' warning to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends 'Welcome to Anfield' warning to Atletico MadridLiverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in a brutal blow to their European objectives
Daily Star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warns Atletico Madrid of intimidating Anfield

Jurgen Klopp warns Atletico Madrid that Anfield will be an intimidating venue after Liverpool suffer a 1-0 loss in their Champions League last-16 first leg tie.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.