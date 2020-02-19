“Welcome to Anfield” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp With a Message for Atletico Madrid (Video)

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Atletico Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Rojiblancos scored in the fourth minute through Saul Niguez and managed to beat off all attacks towards their goal with a highly disciplined, extremely defensive display. However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp […]



The post “Welcome to Anfield” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp With a Message for Atletico Madrid (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico 00:28 Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four minutes at the raucous Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and after that Atletico retreated into an effective...