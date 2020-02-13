Global  

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo backs proposals to change the offside rule – ‘If Arsene Wenger says it, I support it’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Arsene Wenger’s proposals to change VAR and technicalities in the offside rule has been backed by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. VAR, which has had huge amounts of criticism this season for disallowing goals for an offside toe or armpit, will be used for the first time in the Europa League this season on Thursday, […]
News video: Wenger's solution to VAR offside controversy

Wenger's solution to VAR offside controversy 01:00

 Arsene Wenger reveals his solution to the controversy surrounding close VAR calls for offsides.

Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Man City

Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Manchester City after the club were banned from European competition for two seasons for breaching financial fair play rules. The former Arsenal boss, who is credited..

Nuno on VAR: Something has to be done

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is frustrated after Willy Boly's goal is disallowed in the goalless draw against Leicester.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo asks question over VAR decision in Leicester City draw

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo asks question over VAR decision in Leicester City draw
Leicester City news - Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been giving his thoughts on his side's goalless draw with Brendan Rodgers' men at Molineux on Friday
Leicester Mercury

Nuno confident Thelwell will be replaced

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is confident the club will get the right replacement in after the departure of sporting director Kevin Thelwell.
Express and Star

