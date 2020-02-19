Dallas PD issues statement that Amari Cooper is fine Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #RIPMamba 🙏🏽🐍 RT @ProFootballTalk: Dallas Police issues statement that Amari Cooper has not been shot despite viral tweet, and Cooper himself confirms th… 5 minutes ago JD🚀 RT @SNFonNBC: Dallas PD and Amari Cooper confirm that Cooper is fine after a viral tweet today suggested that he had been shot. https://t.… 27 minutes ago Crystal Isbell RT @chasingballgame: Amari Cooper is safe. No truer words have been said, "don't believe everything that you read." #Dallas Police issu… 34 minutes ago Chasing Ballgame™🏈🏀 Amari Cooper is safe. No truer words have been said, "don't believe everything that you read." #Dallas Police i… https://t.co/7Em2StyfYT 34 minutes ago