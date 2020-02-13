Astros cheating scandal may be good news for MLB, experts say

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020
The Houston Astros' cheating scandal may be hanging over Major League Baseball like a dark cloud but the sign-stealing scheme could actually boost interest in the game rather than turn fans away, experts said on Wednesday.
Baker to MLB: Tell teams to stop negative comments on Astros

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New Houston manager Dusty Baker would like Major League Baseball to prohibit more negative comments and possible retaliation from...
Seattle Times

Opinion: As LeBron James rips MLB, it's clear Astros scandal isn't all bad publicity

The Astros' sign-stealing scandal has drawn attention from more than just the baseball world ... and that's not necessarily a bad thing for MLB.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

