LaVar Ball relaunches Big Baller Brand with new products, website

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Nearly a year after shutting down its website, LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand has relaunched. None of his three sons are mentioned by name on the site.
Recent related news from verified sources

LaVar Arrington: LaVar Ball is prioritizing being a father despite requesting investments from his sons

LaVar Arrington: LaVar Ball is prioritizing being a father despite requesting investments from his sonsLaVar Ball recently asked for money from his sons to invest in Big Baller Brand but LaVar Arrington doesn't think that means he's not prioritizing his duties as...
FOX Sports

LaVar Ball asked Lonzo Ball to spend all of his money on Big Baller Brand's relaunch

The Pelicans guard has shied away from the brand over the past year
CBS Sports

