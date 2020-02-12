Global  

Rangers vs Braga: Steven Gerrard issues discipline warning to his squad ahead of VAR debut at Ibrox

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Steven Gerrard says his Rangers players must be on their best behaviour as they come under the watchful eye of VAR for the first time at Ibrox on Thursday night. The video assistant referee system will be in use as Rangers host Braga in the first leg of their round of 32 clash in Glasgow. […]
 Steven Gerrard admits that VAR may make him more tentative on the touchline, but says that not celebrating a goal is easier said than done!

