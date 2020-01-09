Global  

Kings send veteran defenceman Alec Martinez to Golden Knights for pair of picks

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake continued the team’s rebuild Wednesday, moving 32-year-old defenceman Alec Martinez to Vegas for the Golden Knights' 2020 second-round draft pick and St. Louis’s 2021 second-rounder previously acquired by Vegas.
