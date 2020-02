Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have traded Stanley Cup-winning goal scorer Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights for two second-round draft picks. The Kings announced the deal Wednesday moving the 32-year-old Martinez, their long-serving defenseman who scored the overtime goal that won Los Angeles’ second Stanley Cup in 2014. Martinez has […] 👓 View full article