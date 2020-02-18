Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of hospital after horror crash

Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of hospital after horror crash

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of hospital after horror crashRyan Newman was released from a Florida hospital today, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.Roush Fenway Racing released a photo of Newman leaving a Daytona Beach hospital holding the hands of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Crash

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Crash 00:50

 His racing team said he was &quot;fully alert and walking around&quot; the hospital on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck [Video]Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck The NASCAR driver is speaking with family and doctors one day after his fiery crash. Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific crash

Motorsport: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman awake, speaking after horrific crashNASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.Roush Fenway Racing...
New Zealand Herald

Daytona 500 Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to Hospital

Daytona 500 Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to HospitalNASCAR driver *Ryan Newman* was rushed to the hospital earlier tonight after a horrifying crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theagesport

The Age Sport NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after his frightening crash on the fin… https://t.co/PnDh5TBPkE 3 hours ago

TiberiusYeti

KingTiberiusYeti RT @jim_utter: NEWS: @RyanJNewman updated: Driver is "fully alert and walking around" https://t.co/9iSEHrHooS via @motorsport #NASCAR 8 hours ago

jim_utter

Jim Utter NEWS: @RyanJNewman updated: Driver is "fully alert and walking around" https://t.co/9iSEHrHooS via @motorsport #NASCAR 8 hours ago

ChrisNeeson24

chris neeson #f1inbox morning guys. Messaging from a miserable Northern Ireland. Can you please join me in wishing nascar driver… https://t.co/9aAcpUStOn 17 hours ago

DTyson15

Dylan Tyson RT @jim_utter: NEWS: Injured #NASCAR driver @RyanJNewman "awake and speaking" https://t.co/aZvKIc3xoz via @motorsport 21 hours ago

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking" https://t.co/l3x2od2BP9 via @motorsport 21 hours ago

srose93

Scott Rose Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking" https://t.co/5WIjaV39h3 via @motorsport #NASCAR 21 hours ago

STX488

KING BRYON SHARPE RT @jim_utter: Injured #NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking" https://t.co/aZvKIc3xoz via @motorsport 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.