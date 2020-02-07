Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Messi on future: Barcelona is my home

Messi on future: Barcelona is my home

ESPN Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has said that Barcelona is "my home" amid speculation that he could make a move away from the Camp Nou.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Messi pledges his future to Barcelona

Messi pledges his future to Barcelona 01:12

 Lionel Messi says he wants to stay at Barcelona after his future was in doubt following a public row with club director Eric Abidal earlier this month

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona [Video]Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona

Lionel Messi admits he would love to see Neymar return to Barcelona and says the Brazilian is willing to apologise for his move to PSG in 2017

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Social Media Scandal To Fuel Speculation Surrounding Messi’s Future At Barcelona

Sensational claims that Barcelona hired a social media company to bolster the image of senior officials at the club while tarnishing that of players including...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Super_Hendrix

🦅 Lionel Messi on future Barcelona is my home https://t.co/x1IInjGe78 4 days ago

LaPulgaMagic

La Pulga Magic 🗣| “I love Barcelona. [...] This is my home, I’ve been here longer than Argentina.” Via @mundodeportivo. Leo Messi… https://t.co/0ZWxSOIVli 5 days ago

Football_sins

Football Sins New post (Lionel Messi on future Barcelona is my home) has been published on Football Sins - https://t.co/vTy2H3sEng https://t.co/gscNto08WJ 5 days ago

SportsViper1

Sports Viper Lionel Messi in the future of Barcelona is my home https://t.co/q8rD9iR2sn https://t.co/T0KyL14dQs 5 days ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Lionel Messi on future Barcelona is my home https://t.co/LCyIOALeUa https://t.co/sFjQNDoQE1 5 days ago

SportAxe

Axe Sport Lionel Messi on future Barcelona is my home https://t.co/YDXhIR17S4 https://t.co/LREpkjDeDR 6 days ago

SDBPlissken

Daniel Gogol Lionel Messi on future: Barcelona is my home https://t.co/SjpNJXh6tb #fussball 6 days ago

RChesterz

Chester Messi: Barca 'my home' but we're not UCL faves https://t.co/TP7b4TyY6r 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.