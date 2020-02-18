Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant

Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rantArsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, has proposed changes to the offside law but Aston Villa coach John Terry wants VAR addressed before anything
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Wenger's solution to VAR offside controversy

Wenger's solution to VAR offside controversy 01:00

 Arsene Wenger reveals his solution to the controversy surrounding close VAR calls for offsides.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Man City [Video]Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Man City

Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Manchester City after the club were banned from European competition for two seasons for breaching financial fair play rules. The former Arsenal boss, who is credited..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

VAR: Arsene Wenger suggests offside rule could 'change a little bit'

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "maybe there is room to the change the offside rule a little bit" in the wake of repeated VAR controversy.
BBC Sport

Chelsea legend John Terry takes swipe at Antonio Rudiger over Man Utd goal

Chelsea legend John Terry takes swipe at Antonio Rudiger over Man Utd goalChelsea were beaten by Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a brutal blow to their Premier League top four hopes but John Terry was not happy
Daily Star


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant https://t.co/qSrKOj9yA2 17 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant https://t.co/8a1gphbNzs 17 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, has proposed changes to the offside law but Aston Villa… https://t.co/7hMp4SN5ss 23 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/VbRMFYIeHY 37 minutes ago

DS_Chelsea

Daily Star Chelsea Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant https://t.co/SWzZSvOOM0 #CFC 41 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant https://t.co/anQ4TbKzaN https://t.co/lQU4eEpaGv 44 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/AYwo0oWYH4 46 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Chelsea legend John Terry slams Arsene Wenger offside plans in Man Utd rant https://t.co/yCBtCucsmf https://t.co/KT0xMUR2PL 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.