Nirbhaya convict hits head against wall to hurt self

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Vinay Sharma, one of the four Nirbhaya case convicts lodged in Tihar Jail number 3, allegedly injured himself by hitting his head on the wall of his cell on Monday. Jail authorities said the wardens in-charge of keeping an eye on the death row convicts managed to stop Sharma and took him to a hospital where he was given first aid and discharged.
