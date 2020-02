CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meeting Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA’s decision to cancel a meeting of its council in Paraguay next month. Alejandro Domínguez said in an interview with The Associated Press at CONMEBOL’s headquarters on Wednesday that he was surprised by the reasoning offered by FIFA, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meeting The president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA's decision to cancel a meeting of its council in Paraguay next month

FOX Sports 7 hours ago





Tweets about this