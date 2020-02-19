You Might Like

Tweets about this Tyler Richards! △⃒⃘ @liamandrewsmk Glenn Hoddle will never go against Spurs, he’s ridiculously biased, claims that it looked worse than… https://t.co/Ylcc6XGssC 35 minutes ago The Final Whistle Tottenham were outclassed in their own back yard as RB Leipzig dominated for large periods leaving Glenn Hoddle to… https://t.co/5Ky0ltNEOq 3 days ago EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs 'don't know what they are doing' in assessment of Leipzig loss https://t.co/iFq3srMeB9 3 days ago Super League Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs "don't know what they are doing" in assessment of Leipzig loss https://t.co/JhghKZIGfj 3 days ago THFCNews2020 Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs 'don't know what they are doing' in assessment of Leipzig loss https://t.co/P8uR6ceaf3 https://t.co/V68y9oRZkF 3 days ago GWP DIGITAL Glenn Hoddle claims Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record will depend on Harry Kane transfer https://t.co/ttewdo1sW8 https://t.co/5cvchbLcxE 6 days ago Football Headlines Glenn Hoddle claims Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record will depend on Harry Kane transfer https://t.co/2zh6Csg0Ix https://t.co/COaIfSMap6 1 week ago Andrew Duncan Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record will depend on Harry Kane transfer - Glenn Hoddle. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🏆… https://t.co/f9MlLtl6ng 1 week ago