Tottenham were outclassed in their own back yard as RB Leipzig dominated for large periods leaving Glenn Hoddle to question Jose Mourinho's tactics in their Champions League loss

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tyler Richards! △⃒⃘ @liamandrewsmk Glenn Hoddle will never go against Spurs, he’s ridiculously biased, claims that it looked worse than… https://t.co/Ylcc6XGssC 35 minutes ago The Final Whistle Tottenham were outclassed in their own back yard as RB Leipzig dominated for large periods leaving Glenn Hoddle to… https://t.co/5Ky0ltNEOq 3 days ago EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs 'don't know what they are doing' in assessment of Leipzig loss https://t.co/iFq3srMeB9 3 days ago Super League Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs "don't know what they are doing" in assessment of Leipzig loss https://t.co/JhghKZIGfj 3 days ago THFCNews2020 Glenn Hoddle claims Spurs 'don't know what they are doing' in assessment of Leipzig loss https://t.co/P8uR6ceaf3 https://t.co/V68y9oRZkF 3 days ago GWP DIGITAL Glenn Hoddle claims Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record will depend on Harry Kane transfer https://t.co/ttewdo1sW8 https://t.co/5cvchbLcxE 6 days ago Football Headlines Glenn Hoddle claims Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record will depend on Harry Kane transfer https://t.co/2zh6Csg0Ix https://t.co/COaIfSMap6 1 week ago Andrew Duncan Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record will depend on Harry Kane transfer - Glenn Hoddle. ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿âš½ï¸ðŸ†â€¦ https://t.co/f9MlLtl6ng 1 week ago