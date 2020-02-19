CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meeting Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA's decision to cancel a meeting of its council in Paraguay next month The president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA's decision to cancel a meeting of its council in Paraguay next month 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meeting LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA’s decision to cancel a meeting of its council in...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this