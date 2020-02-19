Global  

CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meeting

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meetingThe president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA's decision to cancel a meeting of its council in Paraguay next month
CONMEBOL president surprised by canceled FIFA meeting

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL has expressed his dismay at FIFA’s decision to cancel a meeting of its council in...
