Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for Club Brugge v Man United

Michael Owen states his prediction for Club Brugge v Man United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to be held to a draw by Club Brugge in their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night. The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night. Manchester United’s win over […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Club Brugge v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat 00:42

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Andreas Pereira discuss the challenges of their Europa League round of 32 first leg tie at Club Brugge.

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen gives Club Brugge vs Man Utd verdict ahead of Europa League tie

The former United striker does not expect the Red Devils to have it all their own way against the Belgian Pro League leaders on Thursday night
Daily Star

Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to edge a high-scoring game against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners will be desperate to record just a...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal https://t.co/w9VC5O8zwK 10 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Club Brugge v Man United https://t.co/JHQ7z84Aze 10 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Michael Owen states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal https://t.co/f9cCDTYgu5 https://t.co/GGQ863I52D 10 hours ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Club Brugge v Man United https://t.co/ewdxfnyhkV https://t.co/62uaY1O1J0 11 hours ago

TheSportReview

The Sport Review Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham https://t.co/HtrAJlYEKY 4 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/w7xEMFZmq8 4 days ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/6yP28tQG7N https://t.co/Nnnp1eJW8v 4 days ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/7Q0qjxJbAv https://t.co/sVvzRwO2r2 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.