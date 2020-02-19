Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: 14 playoff teams expected in new CBA

Sources: 14 playoff teams expected in new CBA

ESPN Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
If and when a new collective bargaining agreement is finalized, it it is expected to change the NFL's playoff structure as it is currently constituted for next season, league sources told ESPN, including a move to seven teams from each conference.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL to expand to 14 playoff teams under new proposed CBA, per report

The NFL is looking to change its playoff structure, increasing the field from 12 to 14 teams, in the new collective bargaining agreement.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.