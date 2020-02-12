Global  

Wellington Phoenix 20/21 to beat Western United and over 1.5 goals for Friday’s A-League matchup

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Competition: A-League Market: Wellington Phoenix win and over 1.5 goals Odds: 20/21 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Friday morning would see them break into the top-two, Wellington will welcome Western United to the Westpac Stadium. Starting with the hosts, picking up a 1-0 win over fellow top-two hopefuls Melbourne City last week and […]

Live football updates: Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City, A-League at Eden Park

Live football updates: Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City, A-League at Eden ParkAll the action as the Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne City in their A-League clash at Eden Park. ‌ Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has questioned the refereeing...
New Zealand Herald

Adelaide United 3/5 to beat Central Coast Mariners and over 1.5 goals in Thursday’s A-League matchup

Competition: A-League Market: Adelaide United win and over 1.5 goals Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 Handed a golden opportunity to make a return to winning ways on Friday...
SoccerNews.com

