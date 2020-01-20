Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Robin van Persie has urged the Manchester United board to give the Norwegian time to turn around their fortunes

Robin van Persie has urged the Manchester United board to give the Norwegian time to turn around their fortunes

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Manchester United favourite Robin van Persie believes the Premier League giants should stick with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford. The Norwegian has won just 22 of his 50 matches in charge since being appointed permanent boss last March, losing 16 games in the process. The Red Devils are […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points [Video]Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not be joining any title-winning parties yet after Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League crown with victory over Manchester United at Anfield. Goals from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Robin van Persie makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer request to Man Utd board

Robin van Persie makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer request to Man Utd boardManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the job for over a year and Robin van Persie has urged the board to give him time like Sir Alex...
Daily Star

Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker

Mason Greenwood has revealed that he wants to try and emulate Robin van Persie at Manchester United. The 18-year-old striker has found himself as a more regular...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Robin van Persie has urged the Manchester United board to give the Norwegian time to turn… https://t.co/I3Kyxx58og 7 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the job for over a year and Robin van Persie has urged t… https://t.co/TcONeW3wEg 7 hours ago

InstantFootieUK

Instant Football Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to stick by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and give the manager time to stabilis… https://t.co/MRxMWjWcL5 10 hours ago

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia “Ferguson took time to adjust and get to a certain level" Van Persie and Solskjaer had a public feud last month wh… https://t.co/7aIyAFVmkE 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.