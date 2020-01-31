Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry

‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry

The Sport Review Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes believes that Manchester United still have plenty of room for improvement despite their impressive 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night. Fernandes made his second Premier League appearance for the Red Devils since signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and […]

The post ‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fernandes: Joining Man Utd was my dream [Video]Fernandes: Joining Man Utd was my dream

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream" to play for Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd [Video]Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd

Fernandes fit enough to play for Manchester United

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes is an ‘artist’ and could have similar effect at Manchester United as Eric Cantona did, suggests Paul Parker

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes poses similarities to when Eric Cantona arrived at Old Trafford in 1992. This has been suggested by former Red Devil...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard warns he ‘knows all about Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes’

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard warns he ‘knows all about Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes’Chelsea take on Manchester United on Monday evening and Frank Lampard has spoken out about the threat posed by Bruno Fernandes
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.