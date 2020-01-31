Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bruno Fernandes believes that Manchester United still have plenty of room for improvement despite their impressive 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night. Fernandes made his second Premier League appearance for the Red Devils since signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and […]



The post ‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

