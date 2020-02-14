Global  

Women's World T20: Ind v Aus sets the tone

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Former pace ace Brett Lee feels India and Australia look to be the two most impressive teams in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, which has the potential to take women's cricket to the next level. The tournament starts on Friday with India taking on Australia. Writing for ICC's official website, Lee offered his perspective on...
Coach WV Raman wants girls to emulate Kapil Dev and Co

*New Delhi:* India women's coach WV Raman feels his team is capable of emulating Kapil Dev's World Cup winning team at the T20 World Cup, beginning in Australia...
Mid-Day

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur looking at positives in nerves in opener against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face Meg Lanning's Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener on Friday at Sydney Showground in Sydney. While the Indian women...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

