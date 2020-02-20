IND vs NZ: We have the belief to win in New Zealand says Virat Kohli
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Only five Indian pacers have taken more Test wickets than Umesh Yadav (142 in 45 matches) but the Vidarbha pacer is still unlikely to make the playing XI on a seamer-friendly pitch for the first Test here against New Zealand starting tomorrow.
It is an embarrassment of riches for Indian cricket and it is hard to imagine...
India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand. Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*) were the two unbeaten...
New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will..
India captain Virat Kohli had a simple and honest message for the tens of millions of fans in his cricket-crazy nation after they lost the first test to New...