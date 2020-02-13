Global  

Women's WT20: Harmanpreet Kaur, says, 'We can put pressure on any team'

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said her team has the ability to put pressure on any side in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup if it stays in the right frame of mind. Insisting that positivity is the biggest strength of this Indian team, Harmanpreet said they are eagerly waiting to face four-time champions and...
