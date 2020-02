Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vibgyor High (Malad) are on a high as they are set to clinch double crowns, having reached both, the boys and girls U-11 finals, in the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.



In the boys' semi-final match, the Vibgyor High lads dominated St Joseph's (Wadala), winning 18-8 after leading 8-4 at the...