At least 20 killed in Coimbatore bus accident

At least 20 people including four women were killed while several others sustained serious injuries when a Kochi-bound Kerala roadways bus collided with a lorry in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu early on Thursday. There were 48 passengers inside the bus. The accident occurred in Avinashi area. Rescue operations are under way.



Recent related videos from verified sources Seven injured after school bus crashes into utility pole in Thailand Two pupils were trapped and seriously injured after their school bus crashed into a utility post on Thursday (February 6) morning. The youngsters were among more than 300 children in a convoy of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 07:03Published 2 weeks ago Indiana Woman Appealing Conviction In Fatal School Bus Crash An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction, contending that the tragedy was “just an accident and.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:33Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources KSRTC bus accident: At least 20 killed as bus collides with truck in Coimbatore The bus was on its way to Ernakulam from Bengaluru. (ANI) At least 20 people were killed and several injured in a major accident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore early...

WorldNews 2 hours ago



14 killed, 25 injured after 'rashly' driven bus rams into truck *Firozabad:* Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured when a bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, officials said on Thursday....

Mid-Day 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this