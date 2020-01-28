Global  

At least 20 killed in Coimbatore bus accident

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
At least 20 people including four women were killed while several others sustained serious injuries when a Kochi-bound Kerala roadways bus collided with a lorry in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu early on Thursday. There were 48 passengers inside the bus. The accident occurred in Avinashi area. Rescue operations are under way.
Recent related news from verified sources

KSRTC bus accident: At least 20 killed as bus collides with truck in Coimbatore

KSRTC bus accident: At least 20 killed as bus collides with truck in CoimbatoreThe bus was on its way to Ernakulam from Bengaluru. (ANI) At least 20 people were killed and several injured in a major accident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore early...
WorldNews

14 killed, 25 injured after 'rashly' driven bus rams into truck

*Firozabad:* Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured when a bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, officials said on Thursday....
Mid-Day

