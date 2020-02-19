Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Striking out on a less-trodden path, a Lingayat mutt in Gadag district of north Karnataka is set to make a Muslim youth its pontiff. Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla, 33, who will be incepted on February 26, said he was influenced by the teachings of 12th -century reformer Basavanna since childhood and would work towards his ideals of social justice and harmony. 👓 View full article

