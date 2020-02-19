Global  

Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Striking out on a less-trodden path, a Lingayat mutt in Gadag district of north Karnataka is set to make a Muslim youth its pontiff. Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla, 33, who will be incepted on February 26, said he was influenced by the teachings of 12th -century reformer Basavanna since childhood and would work towards his ideals of social justice and harmony.
navsinghsalaria

Nav Singh Salaria RT @singhshweta04: Heights of Secularism. But only one side secularism is practiced in India. They will never make a Hindu Imam in Masjid b… 4 seconds ago

Bheem11511103

Bheem 33-year-old Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka https://t.co/A74II16FDo via @timesofindia 17 seconds ago

ckausalye

Dr.C.Kausalye RT @HappyAppy83: Secularism hits a new low... 33-year-old Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka. Can we now expect a Brahmin to becom… 4 minutes ago

rajen9

Rajendra Mishra Here is a classic TOI-let way of reporting by the great @TOIIndiaNews Should someone tell this sickular that the… https://t.co/q0rCd1iItd 14 minutes ago

sas96553801

sanjive sethi 33-year-old Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka Interesting https://t.co/912fZp7bVK 15 minutes ago

singhshweta04

Shweta Heights of Secularism. But only one sided Secularism is practiced in India. They will never make a Hindu Imam of Ma… https://t.co/p6fa3vbOYN 17 minutes ago

singhshweta04

Shweta Heights of Secularism. But only one side secularism is practiced in India. They will never make a Hindu Imam in Mas… https://t.co/mHMoo3A1qD 18 minutes ago

Dgskind

D.G. Suhaas Kiran RT @TOIBengaluru: 33-year-old Muslim to head Lingayat mutt in Karnataka https://t.co/3xXNSOKDBA 19 minutes ago

