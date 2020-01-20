Cricket: Kyle Jamieson to debut for Black Caps against India, but decision still to be made on Ajaz Patel

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson will make his test debut against India tomorrow, but a decision on Ajaz Patel's return to the side is still to be made, as the Black Caps puzzle over the Basin Reserve pitch.The Black Caps have cut... Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson will make his test debut against India tomorrow, but a decision on Ajaz Patel's return to the side is still to be made, as the Black Caps puzzle over the Basin Reserve pitch.The Black Caps have cut... 👓 View full article

