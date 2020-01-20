Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cricket: Kyle Jamieson to debut for Black Caps against India, but decision still to be made on Ajaz Patel

Cricket: Kyle Jamieson to debut for Black Caps against India, but decision still to be made on Ajaz Patel

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Kyle Jamieson to debut for Black Caps against India, but decision still to be made on Ajaz PatelBlack Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson will make his test debut against India tomorrow, but a decision on Ajaz Patel's return to the side is still to be made, as the Black Caps puzzle over the Basin Reserve pitch.The Black Caps have cut...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Essence Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Jenifer Lewis' New Book

Jenifer Lewis' New Book 01:41

 Jenifer Lewis' debut book, "The Mother of Black Hollywood' reintroduced us to the diva in new ways. She's now gearing up to release a followup book with the working title, "Walking In My Joy."

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs NZ Kyle Jamieson addresses media after Kiwis claim ODI series [Video]India vs NZ Kyle Jamieson addresses media after Kiwis claim ODI series

India vs NZ Kyle Jamieson addresses media after Kiwis claim ODI series

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Nissan QASHQAI N-TEC Highlights [Video]Nissan QASHQAI N-TEC Highlights

Nissan's new QASHQAI N-TEC edition combines enhanced design details with Nissan's advanced ProPILOT driver assist, Intelligent Parking Assist automated parking feature and NissanConnect infotainment..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand's Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel may turn up against India

*Wellington:* Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel is in line for a dream appearance against India after the left-arm spinner was named Monday in the Black Caps' 13-man squad...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel set for test recall

Cricket: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel set for test recallAjaz Patel could be the beneficiary of a test recall to play India when the Black Caps' test squad is named today.The left-arm orthodox spinner has played seven...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.