Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

India are not just among the strongest contenders for the Women's T20 World Cup but the youthful exuberance also makes them the happiest team in the tournament, says swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana. The Indian squad's average is under 23. Ahead of the tournament opener against Australia here on Friday, Mandhana joked that... 👓 View full article