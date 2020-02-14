Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > FC Goa 1st Indian club in AFC Champions League

FC Goa 1st Indian club in AFC Champions League

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
FC Goa on Wednesday became the first team from the country to secure a berth in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the continent's top-tier club competition, after beating Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in an Indian Super League match here. Ferran Corominas (11th), Hugo Boumous (70th and 90th), Jackichand Singh (84th) and Mourtada...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Champions League Match Preview: Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Champions League Match Preview: Tottenham v RB Leipzig 01:16

 A look at the stats behind Spurs' Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Super League can learn from Folau move' [Video]'Super League can learn from Folau move'

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone says the league and its member clubs need to learn from the controversy around Israel Folau's move to Catalans Dragons so they can deal with future..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League [Video]Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again. The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League titles stripped and points deductions – What can happen to Man City as UEFA hits club with Champions League ban?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly attempted to rally his players after the club were handed a two-year ban from the Champions League. The club...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters India

Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons and fined by UEFA for breach of FFP rules

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons, European football’s governing body has announced. The Premier League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatochBikash

Bikash Chand Katoch RT @TheBridge_IN: FC Goa becomes the first-ever Indian club to secure a spot in the AFC Champions League. 🌟 https://t.co/MOJHcWiaVZ 41 seconds ago

rajatvaishsuraj

रजत वैश्य 'सूरज' RT @ani_digital: FC Goa becomes first Indian club to qualify for AFC Champions League Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/IeF5i8Cbev https://t.… 17 minutes ago

IshaanBhatta

Ishaan Bhattacharya RT @ThatUnitedLady: FC Goa are through to the group stage of the AFC Champions League -- the first Indian club to do so. They finish at t… 32 minutes ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 FC Goa Become First Indian Club To Reach AFC Champions League Group Stage https://t.co/XQqnS6fITm 38 minutes ago

sitanshusaran

#CampaignUnbearable RT @FCGoaOfficial: One for the history books! 🧡 The Gaurs have become the first Indian club to qualify for the Champions League's group st… 42 minutes ago

parasrishi

Paras RT @Sports_NDTV: FC Goa on Wednesday became the first team from the country to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the… 46 minutes ago

beingyashM

yash mandrekar RT @_cavillator_: Congratulations to @FCGoaOfficial for becoming the first ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League🔥 Top-no… 55 minutes ago

prathod2008

ThePriteshRathod 🇮🇳 FC #Goa become first-ever Indian club to reach #AFC Champions League group stage. #ISL⚽️ https://t.co/pXCieGM3bc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.